National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises 1.5% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $194,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $86.7530 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

