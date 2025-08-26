Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $50,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.3%

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

