Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) vs. NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Head to Head Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NWT Uranium and Modular Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWT Uranium $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million $4.08 0.04 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.82 million ($0.51) -1.49

Get NWT Uranium alerts:

NWT Uranium has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NWT Uranium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NWT Uranium and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWT Uranium N/A 73.07% 53.31% Modular Medical N/A -185.60% -158.95%

Summary

NWT Uranium beats Modular Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWT Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NWT Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWT Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.