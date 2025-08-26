Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,399,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,824 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $212,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

