Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

