Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.
Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile
