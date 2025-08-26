Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

