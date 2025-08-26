Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.
About Metrics Master Income Trust
