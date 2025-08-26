Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 8.3% increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $681.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.
