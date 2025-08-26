MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,314,000 after buying an additional 286,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,130,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,998,000 after purchasing an additional 401,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.