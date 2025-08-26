MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $574.5680 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

