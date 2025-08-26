Mesoblast (MESO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its H2 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Mesoblast to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $7.4810 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming H2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.
Mesoblast Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $3,209,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
