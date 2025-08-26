Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Director William Jellison Purchases 2,500 Shares

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) Director William Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $231,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,825. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

