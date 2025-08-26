Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -13.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,903,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 408,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.