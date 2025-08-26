MASTERCRAFT BOAT (MCFT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect MASTERCRAFT BOAT to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $70.4490 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Stock Down 0.2%

MCFT opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MASTERCRAFT BOAT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT in the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

