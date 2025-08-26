Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Mistras Group Inc $MG

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG opened at $9.4590 on Tuesday. Mistras Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.