Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $436,000 Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,701.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 125,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.