Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,800 Shares of Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

