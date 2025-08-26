Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,900 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PKG opened at $212.2530 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

