Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,706,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,955,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,361,000 after buying an additional 190,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $22,261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 461,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.4250 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a current ratio of 31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ladder Capital

In other news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,586.88. The trade was a 28.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

