Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. $OBT

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of Orange County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Jon Schiller purchased 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,369.50. This represents a 107.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OBT opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

