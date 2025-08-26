Martingale Asset Management L P Has $289,000 Holdings in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 246.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017,651.25. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,542 shares of company stock valued at $336,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of -0.95. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

