Martingale Asset Management L P Has $277,000 Stock Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KLA were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.1%

KLA stock opened at $879.55 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $959.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

