Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,340 Shares of PCB Bancorp $PCB

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of PCB Bancorp worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Don Rhee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 419,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,355.72. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,569,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,659,554.50. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

