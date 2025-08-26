Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,156 Shares of Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

