Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,498 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $587,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after acquiring an additional 581,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,218,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 609,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,214,000 after acquiring an additional 308,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $207.1920 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.27 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.