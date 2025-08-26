lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Position Raised by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. lululemon athletica accounts for 0.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 363,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $3,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.98.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

