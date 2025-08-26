Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855,767 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 5.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.51% of Fiserv worth $621,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 508.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

