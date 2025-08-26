Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $447.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.42.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.35.
View Our Latest Research Report on LMT
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nano Nuclear Energy: Don’t Rush to Buy This Dip
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.