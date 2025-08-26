Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $447.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.42.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.35.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

