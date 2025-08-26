LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LX stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $500.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.50%.

LexinFintech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 440.0%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 350.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

