Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE:LW opened at $55.9630 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

