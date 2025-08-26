L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L.B. Foster currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.25). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%.The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in L.B. Foster by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 950,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

