K&S Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:KSC)

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 234.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.

K&S Corporation Limited engages in the transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; remote, regional, and metro bulk fuel, oil, and gas transportation and distribution services; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

