K&S Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:KSC)

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 234.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.
K&S Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.
About K&S
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than K&S
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.