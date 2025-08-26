Krista Davis Sells 1,763 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $160,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,825.60. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 0.61. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $92.65.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 473,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,144,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

