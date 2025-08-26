Kohl’s (KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $3.3680 billion for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $166,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

