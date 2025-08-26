Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) versus Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Head to Head Comparison

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Dawson Geophysical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.65 billion 3.99 $244.23 million $0.74 54.96 Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.64 -$4.12 million ($0.26) -5.85

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kinetik has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 8.21% -6.16% 1.95% Dawson Geophysical -13.89% -44.29% -22.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinetik and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 4 6 0 2.60 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $55.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

Summary

Kinetik beats Dawson Geophysical on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

