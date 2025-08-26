Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

