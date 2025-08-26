Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $380.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

