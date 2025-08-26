KeyCorp $KEY Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,059 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of KeyCorp worth $83,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.0150 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.