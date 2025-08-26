Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.6%

PAYX stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

