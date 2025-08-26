Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands accounts for about 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,059 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 154,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 85,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $76.4270 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

