Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Equitable by 180.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EQH stock opened at $52.8750 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.