Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,686,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,781,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 105,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $76.7540 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

