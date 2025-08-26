Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 968 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.8740 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

