Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA is Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.0% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after acquiring an additional 948,584 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

