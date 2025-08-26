Jacobs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions makes up about 1.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Financial Institutions worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

