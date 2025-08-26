Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. $NWFL

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial makes up about 0.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.69. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 516.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

