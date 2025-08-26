J. Stern & Co. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.6% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

