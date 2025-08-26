J. Stern & Co. LLP Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 0.2% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DexCom by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 944.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 7.7%

DXCM opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,306,131. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

