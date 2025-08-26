iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.9150 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

