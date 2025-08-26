iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

